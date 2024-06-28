Hong Kong – Appeal for information on abandoned girl (with photo)

Appeal for information on abandoned girl (with photo) *****************************************************



Police are eager to locate the next-of-kin of a girl who was suspected of being abandoned in Mong Kok yesterday (June 28).

At about 7pm yesterday, Police received a report that a girl was found wandering at Sai Yee Street Children’s Playground.

The girl is about two years old. She is about 80 centimetres tall, 10 kilograms in weight and of medium build. She has a round face with yellow complexion and long black hair. She wore a beige vest, light-blue shorts and pink sandals. No identity document was found.

The girl, sustaining no apparent injuries, was admitted to Kwong Wah Hospital for observation.

Investigation by the officers of Mong Kok District is underway.

Police urge her relatives or anyone who has information to offer, to contact any police stations or the officers of Mong Kok District on 3661 8711 or 3661 8646 or email to do-rr-mkdist@police.gov.hk.

