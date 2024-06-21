Hong Kong – Proposed sewerage works at Roads, Ngau Au, Lam Che, Nim Yuen, Mok Ka and Shek Lau Po and Sewage Pumping Stations in Area 61B, 45C and 68B, Tung Chung for Tung Chung New Town Extension authorised

Proposed sewerage works at Roads, Ngau Au, Lam Che, Nim Yuen, Mok Ka and Shek Lau Po and Sewage Pumping Stations in Area 61B, 45C and 68B, Tung Chung for Tung Chung New Town Extension authorised ******************************************************************************************



The Chief Executive in Council has authorised the scheme for sewerage works at Road L22, Road L24, Road L25, Road L26, Road L28, Ngau Au, Lam Che, Nim Yuen, Mok Ka and Shek Lau Po and Sewage Pumping Stations in Area 61B, Area 45C and Area 68B, Tung Chung, for Tung Chung New Town Extension. The notice was gazetted today (June 21).



The sewerage scheme comprises the following:



construction of about 5 500 metres of rising mains, gravity sewers, associated manholes and facilities; construction of two sewage pumping stations; and ancillary works including temporary closure and reinstatement of carriageways, footpaths and open space or parts thereof.



Construction works for the scheme by the Civil Engineering and Development Department are to be carried out in conjunction with the road works at Road L22, Road L24, Road L25, Road L26 and Road L28.



Details of the sewerage scheme were published in the Government Gazette on December 23, 2022, December 30, 2022, July 28, 2023, and August 4, 2023.