Hong Kong – Proposed sewerage works in Ma Wan Chung and Shek Mun Kap, Tung Chung for Tung Chung New Town Extension authorised

Proposed sewerage works in Ma Wan Chung and Shek Mun Kap, Tung Chung for Tung Chung New Town Extension authorised ******************************************************************************************



The Chief Executive in Council has authorised the scheme for sewerage works in Ma Wan Chung and Shek Mun Kap, Tung Chung for Tung Chung New Town Extension. The notice was gazetted today (June 21).

The sewerage scheme comprises the following:



construction of about 1 700 metres of gravity sewers, associated manholes and facilities; and ancillary works including temporary closure and reinstatement of carriageways, footpaths and open space or parts thereof.

Details of the sewerage scheme were published in the Government Gazette on November 25, 2022, December 2, 2022, July 28, 2023, and August 4, 2023.