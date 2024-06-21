Hong Kong – Appointments to Board of Directors of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Appointments to Board of Directors of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation ****************************************************************************************



The Government today (June 21) announced that the Chief Executive has reappointed Dr Sunny Chai as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTPC) for two years starting from July 1, 2024.

The Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Professor Sun Dong, said, “Dr Chai has continued to make valuable contributions to the work of the HKSTPC. Under his sterling leadership, the HKSTPC has made significant contributions to the innovation and technology (I&T) and new industrialisation development of Hong Kong through developing new and upgrading existing facilities, introducing measures to support I&T start-ups and enterprises, as well as attracting I&T talent.”

The Government also announced the appointment of four new members and reappointment of five serving members by the Financial Secretary for a period of two years from July 1, 2024.

Ms Dilys Chau, Ms Susanna Hui, Mr Timothy Leung and Ms Eunice Yung are appointed as new Board members of the HKSTPC.

Mr Conrad Chan, Professor Stephanie Ma, Mr Daryl Ng, Dr Samson Tam and Ms Phoebe Tse are reappointed as Board members of the HKSTPC.

Professor Sun said, “With their extensive experience and professional knowledge, I am confident that the Board will continue to guide the HKSTPC to fulfil its public mission effectively and further strengthen Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international I&T hub.”

The tenure of four incumbent Board members, Mr Herbert Chia, Mr Donald Choi, Mr Dennis Ho and Mr Jimmy Ng, will expire on June 30 this year.

Professor Sun also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing Board members for their valuable contributions to the HKSTPC and the local I&T development over the past six years.

Established in 2001, the HKSTPC manages the Hong Kong Science Park, three InnoParks and the InnoCentre. It provides a comprehensive range of services to support and nurture I&T start-ups and enterprises, as well as land and relevant facilities for the I&T industry.