Hong Kong – SWD urges public not to take children/family members to care centres

SWD urges public not to take children/family members to care centres ********************************************************************



“Due to the issuing of Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3, the Social Welfare Department advises members of the public not to take their children or family members to child care centres, centres providing after school care programmes, elderly services centres or day rehabilitation units including sheltered workshops, integrated vocational rehabilitation services centres, integrated vocational training centres and day activity centres. Members of the public who have the need for the services mentioned may contact the centres or service units concerned and confirm their operation hours in advance.”