Hong Kong – Classes of kindergartens and some special schools are suspended

May 31, 2024 | International

Classes of kindergartens and some special schools are suspended

     As the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal no. 3 is now in force, classes of kindergartens, schools for children with physical disability and schools for children with intellectual disability are suspended today.