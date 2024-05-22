Hong Kong – Result of tenders of People’s Bank of China RMB Bills held on May 22, 2024

Result of tenders of People’s Bank of China RMB Bills held on May 22, 2024 **************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

Result of the tenders of the People’s Bank of China RMB Bills held on May 22, 2024:



Tender Result ************************************************************************* Tender Date : May 22, 2024 Bills available for Tender : Three-month RMB Bills Issuer : The People’s Bank of China Issue Number : BCHKFP24009 Issue Date : May 24, 2024 Maturity Date : August 23, 2024 (or the closest coupon payment date) Application Amount : RMB 68,410 million Issue Amount : RMB 30,000 million Average accepted Coupon Rate : 2.63 % Highest accepted Coupon Rate

(Bills’ Coupon) : 2.75 % Lowest accepted Coupon Rate : 1.75 % Allocation Ratio (At Highest accepted Coupon Rate) : Approximately 2.35 %