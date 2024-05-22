Hong Kong – Result of tenders of People’s Bank of China RMB Bills held on May 22, 2024

     Result of the tenders of the People’s Bank of China RMB Bills held on May 22, 2024:
     

Tender Date : May 22, 2024
Bills available for Tender : Three-month RMB Bills
Issuer : The People’s Bank of China
Issue Number : BCHKFP24009
Issue Date : May 24, 2024
Maturity Date : August 23, 2024 (or the closest coupon payment date)
Application Amount : RMB 68,410 million
Issue Amount : RMB 30,000 million
Average accepted Coupon Rate : 2.63 %
Highest accepted Coupon Rate
(Bills’ Coupon)		 : 2.75 %
Lowest accepted Coupon Rate : 1.75 %
Allocation Ratio (At Highest accepted Coupon Rate) : Approximately 2.35 %

 

Tender Date : May 22, 2024
Bills available for Tender : One-year RMB Bills
Issuer : The People’s Bank of China
Issue Number : BCHKFP24010
Issue Date : May 24, 2024
Maturity Date : May 24, 2025 (or the closest coupon payment date)
Application Amount : RMB 53,894 million
Issue Amount : RMB 20,000 million
Average accepted Coupon Rate : 2.60 %
Highest accepted Coupon Rate
(Bills’ Coupon)		 : 2.70 %
Lowest accepted Coupon Rate : 1.75 %
Allocation Ratio (At Highest accepted Coupon Rate) : Approximately 69.32 %