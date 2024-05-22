Hong Kong – Result of tenders of People’s Bank of China RMB Bills held on May 22, 2024

Result of tenders of People’s Bank of China RMB Bills held on May 22, 2024
**************************************************************************
The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:
Result of the tenders of the People’s Bank of China RMB Bills held on May 22, 2024:
|Tender Result
|*************************************************************************
|Tender Date
|:
|May 22, 2024
|Bills available for Tender
|:
|Three-month RMB Bills
|Issuer
|:
|The People’s Bank of China
|Issue Number
|:
|BCHKFP24009
|Issue Date
|:
|May 24, 2024
|Maturity Date
|:
|August 23, 2024 (or the closest coupon payment date)
|Application Amount
|:
|RMB 68,410 million
|Issue Amount
|:
|RMB 30,000 million
|Average accepted Coupon Rate
|:
|2.63 %
|Highest accepted Coupon Rate
(Bills’ Coupon)
|:
|2.75 %
|Lowest accepted Coupon Rate
|:
|1.75 %
|Allocation Ratio (At Highest accepted Coupon Rate)
|:
|Approximately 2.35 %
|Tender Result
|*************************************************************************
|Tender Date
|:
|May 22, 2024
|Bills available for Tender
|:
|One-year RMB Bills
|Issuer
|:
|The People’s Bank of China
|Issue Number
|:
|BCHKFP24010
|Issue Date
|:
|May 24, 2024
|Maturity Date
|:
|May 24, 2025 (or the closest coupon payment date)
|Application Amount
|:
|RMB 53,894 million
|Issue Amount
|:
|RMB 20,000 million
|Average accepted Coupon Rate
|:
|2.60 %
|Highest accepted Coupon Rate
(Bills’ Coupon)
|:
|2.70 %
|Lowest accepted Coupon Rate
|:
|1.75 %
|Allocation Ratio (At Highest accepted Coupon Rate)
|:
|Approximately 69.32 %