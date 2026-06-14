Admin gets rid of shrine developed unlawfully on govt land

Bahraich< period data-ua-type="1" onclick="stpPgtnAndPrvntDefault(event)">: Performing difficult versus advancements, district authorities in Bahraich eliminated an unlawfully built shrine from govt land in Motipur police headquarters location.The action was performed after authorities got details that a shrine was built over night on govt land.A joint group of authorities and profits authorities reached the area and carried out an examination. After confirming the truths, the authorities directed the individual accountable for the building to get rid of the structure.Authorities stated the shrine was destroyed with no resistance or disruption.

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