Yemeni Man, 59, Receives Life-Saving Living Donor Liver Transplantation

Hyderabad, India, 10th April 2024: The Yashoda Institute of Liver Transplantation, a leading healthcare institution renowned for its expertise in liver diseases, has successfully completed the Living Donor Liver Transplantation (LDLT) procedure on Mr. Saeed Ali Muslem Al Qumairi, a 59-year-old male from Banah, Yemen for Chronic Liver Disease and Decompensated Ascites.

The procedure, performed involved a comprehensive multidisciplinary approach led by a team of expert consultants. Dr. K. Vendgopal, Consultant Liver Transplantation, and Hepato Pancreatico Biliary (HPB) Surgery at Yashoda Hospitals, expressed his satisfaction with the successful outcome of the surgery. “The LDLT procedure represents a significant advancement in the field of liver transplantation, offering patients like Mr. Al Qumairi a chance for improved quality of life and long-term survival,” remarked Dr. Vendgopal.

The LDLT surgery was led by a team of eminent consultants, including Dr. Balbir Singh, Dr. Dharmesh Kapoor, Dr. J. Gopi Krishna, Dr. Ajay Shesharao Sinde, and Dr. Krishnagopal Bhandari, each contributing their expertise to ensure the success of the procedure.

Mr. Al Qumairi’s journey towards transplantation began over a decade ago when he was diagnosed with chronic liver disease and portal hypertension. Following careful evaluation and medical management, he was deemed a suitable candidate for liver transplantation, leading to the recent successful surgery.

The Yashoda Hospitals team extends its heartfelt gratitude to the donor, Mr. Ramai Saeed Ali Al Qumairi, for his selfless act of donating a portion of his liver to save a life.

About Yashoda Group

Yashoda Group of Hospitals has been providing quality healthcare for 3 decades for people with diverse medical needs. Under astute leadership and strong management, Yashoda Group of Hospitals has evolved as a centre of excellence in medicine providing the highest quality standards of medical treatment. Guided by the needs of patients and delivered by perfectly combined revolutionary technology even for rare and complex procedures, the Yashoda Group hosts medical expertise and advanced procedures by offering sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic care in virtually every specialty and subspecialty of medicine and surgery. Yashoda Hospital,Hyderabad has 4 independent hospitals in Somajiguda, Secunderbad, Malakpet and Hitech city with 4000 beds. With a constant and relentless emphasis on quality, excellence in service, empathy, Yashoda Group provides world-class healthcare services at affordable costs.

###