mediaCastpro expands its business to five new countries, growing to support 36 countries

The goal of mediaCastpro is to open to the whole world. However, in order to succeed in this endeavor, we need time and to study the particularities of each country, including copyright laws, tax regulations, the types of businesses that can operate in the country, how users identities can be verified, anti-money laundering regulations, and more. Precisely because of these complexities, we want to give priority in opening to the countries from which we get the most requests. So if you are based in a country not yet supported by mediaCastpro but would like to be able to register, please leave your e-mail on the registration page. That way we will know that someone has interest in registering from your country and we will try to give it priority.

mediaCastpro is not yet another microstock agency but is something very different: a marketplace where registered users can sell footage of any length, even composed of many clips, at the price they want and without the need for prior administrative approval. Thanks to these features, it is possible to sell not only stock content but also content related to news events, thus expanding the audience of possible buyers to include journalists.

As for stock content, which to date is the prevalent content on the platform, it often costs less than the same content on the most popular microstock agencies. This is made possible due to the B2B nature of the platform, which thus saves a lot on bandwidth and server resource expenses, the use of an innovative and cost-effective distributed cloud storage system (Storj), and the lowest sales commissions in the industry (maximum of 30 percent), which allow sellers to sell for less while earning more (microstock agencies usually retain between 85 percent and 60 percent).

Registration on the website, which is totally free, is only possible for businesses, journalists and audiovisual professionals.

For more information: www.mediacastpro.net

###