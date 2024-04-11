Scott Sinnock’s Newly Released “Poems Linked to GOD, Mortality, and Other Ideas” is a Thoughtful Examination of the Human Experience.

“Poems Linked to GOD, Mortality, and Other Ideas,” an astute exploration of the intricacies of human existence, is the creation of published author, Scott Sinnock.

Sinnock shares, “This report is about poems linked to ideas (concepts). Most poems are about philosophical subjects, and a few are about known lovers. The ideas represent the whole panoply of human thought, at least the author’s. Human thought is broken into twenty categories: acceptance; appearance and reality; betterment; compassion; death; desire; epistemology; God; happiness; human nature; human rights; idea of ‘other;’ idea of time; language; law, government, and commerce; meaning; morality; science; senses; souls, self, and consciousness; and war. Poems are associated with ideas, not vice versa. Too many links are on the website: https://www.ssinnock.org/pages/ideas/index-i.shtml. The poems provide the link of ideas to ‘sages of the ages’ and other things; at least I die or fail to renew my subscription to the website.”

