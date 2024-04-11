Grab a flat 10% Discount on The Tunes Club’s Spotify Music Promotion Service

New York City, New York Apr 10, 2024 (Issuewire.com) – Since streaming services came into the digital realm, it has become harder for artists to gain attention for their music amid the high competition. The same scenario can be seen on Spotify, the world’s biggest audio streaming platform. This does not mean new or unknown talents will slowly fade away from the industry and The Tunes Club makes sure of that. It is one of the most trusted names in the market of music marketing, offering valuable Spotify promotion services at an affordable price. Now the packages are going to be even more affordable as the website is offering a flat 10% discount on every service. The sale, bearing 10% off, will start on 10th April and will go on till 21st of the month.

The Tunes Club has been working in the industry, helping artists gain more visibility for several years. This gave the team of potent marketers a thorough market knowledge and working experience. Now the team carefully uses their market knowledge to strategically form promotional packages that work with visible results. Working with the website means there is a guarantee that all promotions will be done organically. The promotional and marketing packages available on the website include adding music to curated Spotify playlists, giving artists more visibility and exposure in the industry. These packages include both content and social media marketing, helping artists create a solid media presence and buzz around their craft. The packages are affordable so musicians can easily get along with it, without paying a hefty amount for it. The Tune’s Club’s Spotify Music Promotion is affordable, effective, and brings out visible results.

Musicians can pick and choose from 4 packages on the website. The first package is called the ‘Spotify Marketing Package‘ which includes the promotion of one track that will be added to more than 60+ curated Spotify Playlists. This will bring artists 3000-3500 listeners on their profile. At the same time, the music will be shared on various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, etc. to 100K+ followers. The second package is called the ‘Spotify Promotion Pack‘ where artists can promote 2 tracks. Getting this package will add music to more than 90 specially curated Spotify playlists that will bring 7000-7500 listeners along with increased online engagement. This package also comes with a paid press release distribution to strengthen the promotion.

The third package, the ‘Spotify Marketing Pro Pack‘ comes with the addition of music to over 120 specially curated Spotify playlists. Artists can add up to 3 tracks with this package, bringing them 10,000-11,000 listeners along with complete online engagement with a guarantee. This package also comes with a paid press release distribution and a music blog. The fourth package is called the ‘Spotify Promotion Pro Pack‘, which comes with 14,000-15,000 listeners along with an increased online engagement. With this marketing package, the artists can promote a total of 4 tracks that will be added to more than 180 specially curated Spotify playlists. Getting this package also means the musicians will get a paid press release distribution, a music blog, and an artist review to further strengthen the marketing.

Working with The Tunes Club and selecting the packages gives artists the opportunity to target the audience according to their music genre. Once the campaign is done, the artists will also receive a detailed report with the results. From 10th April these packages are going to be available at a 10% discount so grab the offer before it’s too late. The offer ends on 21st April!

