Hong Kong – Nam Cheong District Community Centre temporary shelter opened by HAD after fire incident on Jordan Road stood down

The temporary shelter at the Nam Cheong District Community Centre (1 Cheong San Lane, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon), earlier opened by the Home Affairs Department in response to the fire incident at a building on Jordan Road in Yau Ma Tei, has now stood down.

The temporary shelter at the Henry G. Leong Yaumatei Community Centre temporary shelter (60 Public Square Street, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon) remains open for residents in need.