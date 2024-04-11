Author Darryl Philip’s New Book, “Relax. . . You’re Not Going to Die Part 2: Even More Spiritual Insights for Your Life,” Presents Updated Knowledge of God’s Plan

Darryl Philip, a God-inspired researcher of spiritual truths, has completed his new book, “Relax. . . You’re Not Going to Die Part 2: Even More Spiritual Insights for Your Life”: a fascinating work that helps readers discover they are all magnificent, divine, immortal spiritual beings that choose this earthly life for the spiritual growth it offers.

Since his teen years, author Darryl Philip has always had an innate curiosity about the real purpose of life. Darryl is a family man with a wife and two daughters. He works by day as an IT consultant and enjoys spending time in recreational activities, with his family and friends.

Author Darryl Philip writes, “We are always beings of free will that, with the assistance of our God and our spiritual guides, plan and willingly consent to an earthly life filled with various challenges, struggles, conditions, and circumstances that are vital to providing spiritual growth. We don’t take on these challenges and struggles to weaken ourselves or simply to make life difficult; we engage these challenges and struggles to overcome them and reap the reward of spiritual growth. We plan our own lives based on spiritual growth that we want to accomplish at this particular time in our ongoing spiritual development. We know, too, that part of God’s plan includes some amnesia, a forgetfulness of the magnificent, divine, immortal spiritual beings that we really are and the peace, tranquility, and indescribable beauty of the spiritual realm that is our true home. When our work is complete and we depart this earthly life, we all return to our true home in the spiritual realm, a new and improved versions of ourselves with enhanced spiritual growth—greater faith in God, greater wisdom, compassion, empathy, inner strength, and increased bonds of love with those ones that played a role in our lives struggles, challenges, circumstances, and conditions.”

Published by Page Publishing, Darryl Philip’s eye-opening work invites readers to examine and explore the overwhelming evidence.

