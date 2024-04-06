Hong Kong – Second Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival opens today to present city’s diverse pop culture (with photos)

Second Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival opens today to present city’s diverse pop culture (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The second Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival opens today (April 6) at the central lawn of Victoria Park. Members of the public are given the opportunity to explore the multifaceted charm of Hong Kong’s pop culture in interesting and interactive ways. Presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, this year’s festival is themed around “Arts and Action”, taking audiences on a journey through time to experience the dynamic inheritance, diffusion, integration and breakthroughs of the city’s pop culture.

Officiating at the opening ceremony today were the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung; Legislative Council Members Ms Joephy Chan and Mr Kenneth Fok; the Director of Leisure and Cultural Services, Mr Vincent Liu; and the Chairman of the Museum Advisory Committee, Professor Douglas So. Curated by celebrated fashion designer Dorian Ho, the ceremony was a creative fusion of fashion with film, martial arts, comics, music, dance and more. Singer Gin Lee’s performance of rearranged film tunes, combined with a fashion show powered by artificial intelligence, created a unique and stylish atmosphere. Martial arts athletes Lau Chi-lung, Lydia Sham and Samuei Hui brought freshness to literary classics as they turned themselves into martial heroes from Jin Yong’s novels, demonstrating their skills together with other young talents in front of an LED comics backdrop.



The opening programme “ImagineLand” started immediately after the opening ceremony. Sponsored by Create Hong Kong, this large-scale outdoor music carnival is held from noon to 10pm today and tomorrow (April 6 and 7). Daytime programmes include “Gen S Concert” starring over 50 units of singer-songwriters from different regions, including Miu Sakamoto, daughter of Japanese maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto; RHYME SO from Japan/Australia; Meaningful Stone from Korea; and Taiga from Mainland China. Also on the lineup are distinguished singer-songwriters of different eras, namely Lowell Lo, Samantha Lam, AGA Kong, Mansonvibes and many more. A series of crossovers highlight the continued development of Hong Kong’s pop music as music-makers tirelessly pass the legacy down to younger generations. “Memory Lane”, another daytime offering, makes use of film set, role play and costumes to re-enact classic scenes in “Kung Fu Hustle” and “A Guilty Conscience”, whereas “Funarts Corner” gives visitors firsthand experience with music, arts tech and handicrafts in its booth activities. Evening programme “Movie Under the Stars”, showing “Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain” (4K digitally restored version, 1983) and “A Chinese Odyssey Part Two: Cinderella” (1995) in two consecutive nights respectively, allows carnival-goers to appreciate classical movies on the grass.



Apart from “ImagineLand”, the second edition of the festival offers a broad range of programmes, their formats covering stage performance, thematic exhibition, film screening, and library and outreach activities. Its rich content spans across literature, various art forms and martial arts, clearly showcasing how Hong Kong’s vibrant and diverse pop culture stands out from the rest.



Many programmes this year are dedicated to three masters – literary legend Jin Yong, famed lyricist James Wong and composer Joseph Koo. These include “A Path to Glory – Jin Yong’s Centennial Memorial, Sculpted by Ren Zhe”; the classic martial arts drama costumes and props exhibition under the “Arts or Action, Why Not Both?” series; “A Laugh at the World: James Wong” exhibition; “ART!ON POP Concert”; “The Godfather of Cantopop – Joseph Koo” and “Martial Arts．Heroes” Chinese music concerts; and library activities namely “Music Document Highlights of Joseph Koo & James Wong”, and “Exhibition on Dr Louis Cha Collection and Subject Talk on Jin Yong’s Works”.



Other major offerings include “Of Fists and Swords – Kaleidoscope of Hong Kong Martial Arts Films”; “Coming to a Theatre Near You – Gems of Hong Kong Film Trailers”; “Fame in a Flash – A Tour of AVON Recording Studios”; “From Arts to Action Music Concert” and “ICH Extraordinary: Chinese Martial Arts and Films” kung fu demonstration under the “Arts or Action, Why Not Both?” series.



The Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival 2024 offers a wide array of programmes, offering a blend of dynamism and relaxation, East and West, old and new. For more details, please visit the festival website at www.pcf.gov.hk/en or call 2601 8703.