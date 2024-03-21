Hong Kong – HKMA’s Response to US Fed’s Interest Rate Decision

HKMA’s Response to US Fed’s Interest Rate Decision **************************************************



The Federal Open Market Committee of the United States Federal Reserve (the Fed) announced early today (Hong Kong time) after its two-day meeting that it had decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 5.25-5.5 per cent.

The Fed’s future interest rate decisions will be dependent on incoming data, the evolving outlook and the balance of risks. The dot plot released after the meeting indicated that the Fed might cut rates three times for a total of 75 basis points this year, but the actual timing and the interest rate path thereafter remain uncertain and the high interest rate environment may last for some time.

The financial and monetary markets of Hong Kong continue to operate in a smooth and orderly manner. The Hong Kong dollar exchange rate remains stable, and the Hong Kong dollar interbank rates might remain high for some time. The public should carefully assess and manage the relevant risks when making property purchase, mortgage or other borrowing decisions. The HKMA will continue to closely monitor market developments and maintain monetary and financial stability.