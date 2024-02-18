Innovation Takes Flight as NIX Soars at Synapse Summit

Shein Effertz, Director of Client Solutions at NIX, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, “Synapse provides a unique opportunity for us to engage with fellow innovators, exchange expertise, and contribute to the thriving tech ecosystem of Florida.”

Attendees can anticipate exchanging insights and ideas at NIX’s booth (#2428-2), where the company’s team of experts will be on hand to discuss cutting-edge software development trends and offer tailored solutions to industry challenges.

Effertz further emphasized NIX’s commitment to fostering innovation within the state, adding, “As a company headquartered in Tampa, we are deeply invested in leveraging platforms like Synapse to catalyze collaboration and drive Florida’s tech ecosystem forward.”

To maximize the Synapse Summit experience, attendees are encouraged to connect with NIX ahead of the event to schedule dedicated discussions with specialists. By sharing specific needs and challenges in advance, attendees can ensure productive conversations tailored to their requirements.

For more information about NIX’s participation at Synapse Summit or to schedule a meeting with the team, please visit nix-united.com or contact ask ( @ ) nix-united dot com dot

About NIX:

NIX is a global software engineering partner with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, NIX empowered clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. The company already successfully delivered 3500+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, education, and more.

