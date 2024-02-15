The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on The Future of Executive Compensation: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

Event Summary:

Disclosure of Compensation Actually Paid, the Elon Musk verdict and legislation outlawing non-competes are three developments that could substantially change executive compensation decision making and structure.

Join our speakers as they explore these topics and more.

Key topics to be discussed:

– Using the new Compensation Actually Paid disclosures to measure key pay dimensions such as incentive strength and performance adjusted cost

– The impact of executive pay dimensions on future company performance

– The Elon Musk verdict: evaluation and implications

– Emerging Opportunities and Innovations

– Legal and Regulatory Implications

– Impact of Stakeholder Perspectives

– Adapting Compensation Strategies for Future Challenges

Speakers/Faculty Panel

David Lewin

Managing Director

Berkeley Research Group, LLC

Shane J. Stroud

Partner

Pryor Cashman LLP

Stephen OByrne

President Shareholder

Value Advisors Inc.

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

