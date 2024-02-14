Unveiling the Powerhouses of Cinema: Join TIFF’s March Celebration of Women Filmmakers!

Experience the bold vision of Toronto New Wave trailblazer, Patricia Rozema

Revive the rebel spirit with 1980s girl punk films

Catch a glimpse of TIFFs new audacious series: Women in Action

TIFF is celebrating women in cinema throughout March as part of its commitment toShare Her Journey, and spotlighting a diverse lineup of woman-identifying filmmakers, films that are both historical and contemporary in a series of TIFF Cinematheque screenings, Q&As, special events, and New Releases, and welcoming special guests Patricia Rozema, Liv McNeil, and Meredith Hama-Brown to TIFF Lightbox. TIFFs month-long International Womens Day celebration is generously supported by the RBC Foundation.

TIFF Cinematheque is honouring the inimitable Patricia Rozema in a special series,A Certain Slant of Light: The Films of Patricia Rozema. Her films have been lauded for their complex, sympathetically rendered characters, often portraits of artists in crisis ― particularly women, as inWhite RoomandWhen Night Is Falling, both of which are presented in brand new restorations ― and those reckoning with conflicting aspects of their personalities or familial obligations, as inMouthpieceandInto the Forest. Rozema will be in attendance for a number of screenings and Q&As throughout its run. The series is curated by Robyn Citizen, Director of Programming, Festival and TIFF Cinematheque.

Rebel Yell: Girlhood in the 1980s, pays homage to punk girls featuring films such as Lou AdlersLadies and Gentlemen, the Fabulous Stainsand Marisa SilversOld Enough. This brief but indelible cycle of films feels particularly relevant today, as the call to radicalize girlhood, and gender in general is of great urgency and import. These films were an early call to action that, while ignored initially, are today profoundly prescient. And while frank and at times depicting deeply troubling issues, these works nevertheless, burn bright. This series is curated by guest curator Alicia Fletcher.

On March 8, International Womens Day, TIFF will be showing Carla Gutirrezs debut documentaryFridain a limited screening hot off the heels of Sundance and ahead of its Amazon premiere ― an intimate portrait of one of the worlds most celebrated artists; andTautuktavuk (What We See), a 2023 Canadas Top Ten film from directors Carol Kunnuk and Lucy Tulugarjuk, an evocative, drawn-from-life tale about two siblings attempts to heal and overcome trauma during the pandemic. Meredith Hama-Browns debut featureSeagrass, a Canadas Top Ten film, about an unconventional couples therapy retreat that exposes the fractures in a biracial family is also playing, with the filmmaker in attendance for a post-screening Q&A on February 25.

TIFF is introducing a new marquee series, coming to TIFF Lightbox this summer,Women in Action, an international survey of some of the most culturally significant and influential action films helmed by women. Inspired by Michelle Yeohs 2023 Oscar triumph, this major series will feature more than 20 films, and will be accompanied by free public events. The series is curated by Anita Lee, TIFFs Chief Programming Officer; Robyn Citizen, Director of Programming, Festival and Cinematheque; and Jessica Smith, Producer, TIFF Lightbox Programming and Projects. The full lineup and tickets will be available in May.

Please see programming listings below for a full list of films and events celebrating women filmmakers in March. TIFF Cinematheque tickets will go on sale to TIFF Members on February 14 and to the public on February 16 at tiff.net.

TIFF CINEMATHEQUE

A Certain Slant of Light: The Films of Patricia Rozema

As part of TIFFs year-long focus on the Toronto New Wave and to observe her ongoing contribution to the Canadian film industry, TIFF Cinematheque is pleased to present this series on the acclaimed Canadian filmmaker, Patricia Rozema. In addition, the filmmaker has selected to screen Ingmar BergmansPersona*, a film hugely influential to her work:

Mansfield Park| March 1, 6:30pm

Into the Forest| March 7, 6:30pm

Mouthpiece| March 10, 6:30pm

Ive Heard the Mermaids Singing| March 17, 3:30pm

White Roomwith Patricia Rozema| March 22, 6:30pm

When Night Is Fallingwith Patricia Rozema| March 23, 6:30pm

Grey Gardenswith Patricia Rozema| FREE | March 24, 4pm

When Night Is Falling| March 26, 6:30pm

*Personawith Patricia Rozema| March 23, 3:30pm

Rebel Yell: Girlhood in the 1980s

A series that rebels against the sanitized, suburban image of the 1980s by recasting femininity through the punk perspective:

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Fabulous Stains(d. Lou Adler) March 2, 6:30pm // March 10, 3:30pm

Old Enough(d. Marisa Silver) | March 8, 6:30pm

Foxes(d. Adrian Lyne) | March 9, 6:30pm

Out of the Blue(d. Neil LaBute) | March 16, 6:30pm

Times Square(d. Allan Moyle) | March 17, 6:30pm

Starstruck(d. Karen Maine) | March 21, 6:30pm

From the Collection

Grace of My Heartwith Cameron Bailey| March 5, 6:30pm

Allison Anders passion project is an imagined biopic loosely based on the life of Carole King and her transformation from gigging songwriter to celebrated songstress. Ileana Douglas dazzles as the determined Edna Buxton, who is rebranded Denise Waverly by Joel, a Phil Spectorlike producer, played with committed brio by John Turturro.

TIFF Cinematheque New and Restored

Household Saints(d. Nancy Savoca) | March 3, 6:30pm

Presented in a new 4K restoration, Nancy Savocas chronicle of a spirited Italian American family perfectly balances humour, tragedy, and pathos.

See the North presented by MUBI

See the North monthly series is FREE to the public.

Slash/Back(d. Nyla Innuksuk) | March 12, 6:30pm

The debut feature from Iqaluit-raised director Nyla Innuksuk,Slash/Back, packs a vivid and thrilling punch as a girl gang in Pangnirtung, Nunavut is left to fight off a supernatural apocalypse.

TIFF Wavelengths Presents

Un rve plus long que la nuit(d. Niki de Saint Phalle) | March 13, 6:30pm

Pre-recorded Q&A with Arielle de Saint Phalle (Nikis niece)

Canadian premiere of new 4K restoration! With her debut solo feature, Niki de Saint Phalle one of the most legendary women artists from the 20th century performs an auspicious exorcism in the form of a fairy tale touching on the absurd, comical, and disturbing aspects of growing up. In it, the young Princess Camlia (portrayed by the directors daughter, Laura Duke Condominas) is transformed into a maiden who must traverse a phantasmagoric canvas.

TIFF Next Wave Presents

Ghost World(d. Terry Zwigoff) | March 20, 6:30pm

Presented in 35mm! Its no surprise thatGhost Worldhas been cemented as a cult classic for teen outcasts everywhere. Cynical best friends, starring Thora Birch as Enid and Scarlett Johansson as Rebecca, are proud social misfits, navigating post-graduation life whilst denouncing all things mainstream. Imbued with the trademark cynicism of the early 2000s and filled to the brim with vocal fry, a perfect pairing to watch alongsideRebel Yell: Girlhood in the 1980sseries!

TIFF Family Films

Brave(d. Brenda Chapman, Mark Andrews) | March 24, 1:30pm

It was the first Pixar movie with a female protagonist and reflects the changing meaning of the term Disney princess. Merida,Braves wild-haired heroine, is skillful and self-reliant; shes also the first princess not to have a love interest. Instead, the relationship at the centre of the movie is one thats likely much more relatable to its young viewers: the complex blend of loving affection and straining expectation that exists between a teen girl and her mother.

PUBLIC PROGRAMMING: SPECIAL EVENTS

The Making of Priscillawith Liv McNeil| March 1, 6pm

TIFF Next Wave presents a special look behind-the-scenes with Liv McNeils documentaryThe Making of Priscilla. Follow the film student as she shadows Sofia Coppola on the 30-day shoot ofPriscilla. The film features exclusive interviews with Coppola, Priscilla Presley, and Cailee Spaeny, and includes the games and rituals that make the filmmakers sets unlike any other directors. Following the screening, director Liv McNeil will join TIFF for a conversation about her journey breaking into the industry and discovering her voice as an emerging artist, featuring clips from her past work.

Silver Screenings – Free to Seniors 65+:

Mansfield Park| March 15, 11am

Discover the charm of Jane Austen in this fresh take on her beloved novel, directed by Patricia Rozema. Following the screening, experts from theTown of York Historical Societywill dive into Torontos history and lead participants in letter writing activities with quill pens and wax stamp seals.

Since 2017, TIFFs Share Her Journey campaign has supported women and non-binary creators in cultivating their skills and networks, developing their projects from ideation to completion, and helping their work find its audience.

TIFF 2024 takes place September 515, 2024.

