7C Agency’s Annual White Elephant Christmas Party

The 7C Agency -a local marketing firm- team collaborated for a distinctive twist on their regular weekly team night. Infusing the evening with liveliness, they participated in a festive White Elephant party. As the holiday season drew near, the team illustrated their dynamic and inclusive culture through this animated holiday festivity.

White Elephant’s popularity may be attributed to the combination of gift-giving, strategy, and the element of surprise that comes with the game. The contemporary gift exchange game likely evolved as a humorous and social activity, drawing inspiration from the symbolic meaning of the white elephant as something burdensome or impractical. Over time, people began organizing gift exchanges with playful and often inexpensive or gag gifts, and the term “White Elephant” was applied to describe the nature of the exchange.

The 7C Agency team had a budget of $25 to buy anonymous gifts to place under the tree. Each participant selects a raffle ticket, and upon the announcement of their number, they choose a gift from under the tree. Should a player be dissatisfied with their chosen gift, they can “steal” a previously opened gift from another participant. Standout gifts that became hot commodities included a telescope, a diverse assortment of hot sauces, and a soundbar speaker. The role of the announcer was expertly played by Director of Operations Andrew Kline, who did an outstanding job. “Uniting as a team is a source of joy for us, building a genuine community atmosphere that truly defines our office environment,” (mentioned Kline). Adding to the festive atmosphere, Santa and his elves made a special appearance, truly bringing the Christmas spirit to the party.

As the night drew to a close, the 7C Agency team gathered to share laughter and revel in their gifts. Engaging in the White Elephant game proved to be the ideal method for uniting everyone, and fostering stronger bonds and relationships within the office. This created a safer and more comfortable environment for all involved and highlighted the value of team nights as a wonderful avenue for bringing everyone together. The team eagerly anticipates their next team bonding event. To see more events and team-building activities 7C Agency orchestrates, please visit their social media to get the inside scoop.

