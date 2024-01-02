Creator of Dialog Journalism(R) Nielsen Vows to Fight for Equitable Media Involvement

While the media industry has taken great pains to embrace a more dialogic approach to information distribution and engagement, the industry still has a long way to go in its efforts. This is according to Christine Marie Nielsen, creator of the original dialogic media Dialog Journalism(R).

“Information industry representatives have been clamouring to market a more dialogic approach,” says Nielsen. “This was a good first step, but 2024 is the year my company and others must break the separation between information distribution and involvement in information use.”

Nielsen, who created dialogic media firm Geodialog Media LLC in 2012, mourned the passing of her mother in 2023. She notes she is determined to make sure her mother’s struggle and work for the media industry, as her own, have not occurred in vain.

Nielsen issues a challenge in that she says media people are going to have to roll up their sleeves and not only speak or listen, but be and do.

Geodialog Media has scheduled online interactive Geodialog(R) sessions for 2024. Dates for these live online events will be forthcoming.

About Geodialog Media LLC

Geodialog Media LLC was launched in 2012 as a vessel for a solution-focused dissemination of news that integrates international editorial content and an online social media forum.