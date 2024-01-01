Hong Kong – Electrical and Mechanical Services Department requests CLP Power Hong Kong Limited to submit report on the power supply incident in areas in Tsuen Wan, Kwai Chung and Tsing Yi

Electrical and Mechanical Services Department requests CLP Power Hong Kong Limited to submit report on the power supply incident in areas in Tsuen Wan, Kwai Chung and Tsing Yi ******************************************************************************************



There was a power supply incident in areas in Tsuen Wan, Kwai Chung and Tsing Yi at around 3.13pm today (January 1). In accordance with the established mechanism, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) received the report on the incident from CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP) at around 3.31pm. According to CLP’s report, a fault occurred in CLP’s Nga Ying Chau Street Substation, and automatic protection system immediately isolated the faulty part. No electricity shortage was found. However, short voltage dips were resulted from the incident and nearby electricity customers may experience dimming or flicking in lighting system; some electrical installations sensitive to voltage changes, such as elevator, may stop operations due to the activation of protection system.

Subsequently, the EMSD has immediately followed up with CLP on the development of the incident, and monitored the progress of repair work. The EMSD has also requested CLP to identify the cause of the incident and submit a detailed report on the incident within four weeks. The EMSD will continue to closely follow up with CLP and urge CLP to take appropriate follow up and improvement measures.



According to the Electricity Ordinance (Cap. 406) (the Ordinance), the EMSD monitors the operation of the power companies to ensure a safe and reliable supply of electricity in Hong Kong. The Ordinance stipulates the powers and obligations of electricity suppliers, including, in the case of an electrical accident, providing the Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services a report of the cause and what remedial action has been, or will be done, to prevent a recurrence of the accident. The EMSD has been maintaining close communication with the power companies and conducts regular meetings to discuss the safety of the power supply facilities.