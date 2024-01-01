Hong Kong – TD concerned about cross-boundary traffic in early hours this morning

TD concerned about cross-boundary traffic in early hours this morning *********************************************************************



​A spokesman for the Transport Department (TD) said today (January 1) that in anticipation of a large number of visitors returning to the Mainland in the early hours of the morning after the New Year’s Eve fireworks musical, the service operators had already increased the number of vehicles in accordance with the TD’s recommendations, for example, strengthening service headway at Prince Edward from every 15 minutes to every 10 minutes, in order to cope with the demand of cross-boundary visitors returning to the Mainland overnight. The TD is concerned about the long waiting time for cross-boundary visitors and will review the situation and take follow-up action.



The spokesman added that as of last night (December 31), the number of visitor arrivals to Hong Kong was 223 000, which was the highest one-day figure in 2023. The Hong Kong Tourism Board’s “Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations” fireworks musical on Victoria Harbour, which resumed last night after New Year’s Eve 2018, was also very popular, with more than 479 000 people watching on both sides of the Victoria Harbour. The TD has been closely monitoring the traffic situation in various districts after midnight and has maintained liaison with local and cross-boundary transport operators with a view to facilitating the dispersal of local residents and cross-boundary visitors as soon as possible. However, as only the Huanggang Control Point maintained passenger clearance service between Hong Kong and Shenzhen after midnight, and as the number of outbound travellers was higher than expected, the vehicle queue extended from Huanggang Control Point to the San Tin Highway, and therefore even though the cross-boundary bus operators had deployed additional vehicles, visitors still had to wait for a longer time for cross-boundary coaches in the urban area.



The TD will review and follow up the incident with the relevant departments and service operators with a view to providing better service arrangements for cross-boundary visitors.