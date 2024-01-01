Hong Kong – Special announcement on voltage dip in New Territories

Special announcement on voltage dip in New Territories *******************************************************



A voltage dip occurred in part of the areas in New Territories at 3.17pm today (January 1), resulting in cases of person being shut in lift and automatic fire alarm.

Members of the public who are being affected by the incidents are advised to stay calm. The Fire Services Department is conducting rescue operations and handling the incidents.