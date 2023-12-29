Brenda Cain’s Newly Released “Piece by Peace” is a Powerful Story of Healing, Growth, and Spiritual Discovery

“Piece by Peace”: a potent reminder of the comfort one can find in faith. “Piece by Peace” is the creation of published author, Brenda Cain, a dedicated wife and mother.

Cain shares, “This book is a true story. It will take you on my life journey heading toward my final destination. Piece by Peace, I have been both broken and blessed. Any good book I have ever read has been written through life experience, and mine is as well. I hope when you finish this book, you will feel God’s love, power, and grace. Even in the worst storms of life, he is right there with us. We need only to tap into his great love. This book will take you on a journey of heartache, pain, adversity, and even death. It will also show you how a broken woman got back up to help others and to share her true story of healing through Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Cain’s new book will resonate with many and inspire others as they consider the impactful message found within.

