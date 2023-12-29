Jewelz Collie’s Newly Released “Lula’s First Day Of School” is a Sweet Story of a Young Girl’s Journey of Faith on the First Day of School

“Lula’s First Day Of School”: a heartwarming story of determination and overcoming one’s fears. “Lula’s First Day Of School” is the creation of published author, Jewelz Collie, a proud Mexican-American mother of four amazing, talented children and a wife to a loving, God-fearing man. She lives in a small rural town outside of Portland, Oregon.

Collie shares, “It’s Lula’s first day of school! School brings exciting new experiences and also new worries and fears. Will she make friends? Will she like her teacher? Will she be able to learn all the new things there are to learn? Journey along with Lula as she discovers where to turn when she is afraid and what she can do to get rid of those nervous butterflies. ‘For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind’ (2 Timothy 1:7 NKJV).”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jewelz Collie’s new book will help young readers overcome their own worries as they witness Lula’s journey of faith.

Consumers can purchase “Lula’s First Day Of School” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Lula’s First Day Of School,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.