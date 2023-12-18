Advance tickets sales for Prometeo by Luigi Nono

Advance ticket sales are open from Thursday 30 November. Prometeo will be staged from 26 to 29 January 2024 at Ocean Space Church of San Lorenzo. New tickets will be released on Thursday 14 December, 12 noon.

WEBWIRE – Friday, December 15, 2023

New tickets will be released on Thursday 14 December, 12 noon.

Advance ticket sales

Advance ticket sales open today, Thursday 30 November at 12 noon on the website of La Biennale di Venezia (www.labiennale.org), for Prometeo by Luigi Nono, the memorable opera to be staged from 26 to 29 January 2024 in the Church of San Lorenzo, the same venue for which it was conceived and where it premiered for the first time forty years ago, which is nowOcean Space.

Spectators from across Italy and Italian and foreign visitors will be able to reserve a seat for this very special re-edition of Prometeo exclusively online at the price of 15 euro (10 euro for students).

Prometeoby Luigi Nono

Subtitled a tragedy of listening, Prometeo is, in Nonos words, a tragedy composed of sounds, with the complicity of a space. A work intended solely as an act of listening revolutionising the space, conceived by the Venetian composer in an almost intimate relationship with his city and destined to remain in the history of music, not only as the endpoint of lifelong research, but as an authentic endeavour that in addition to Nono himself, involved great artists, designers, philosophers and musicians, relying on the most impressive and advanced technological complex of the time.

The new adventure of Prometeo, which will bring the Church of San Lorenzo back as a special venue with a structure-set re-imagined by Antonello Pocetti and Antonino Viola, will feature as protagonists the conductor Marco Angius, a sophisticated artisan of sound and a reference for contemporary music at the international level, leading the Orchestra di Padova e del Veneto. With them the outstanding musicians on the flute and tuba Roberto Fabbriciani and Giancarlo Schiaffini, who with the wizard of sound Alvise Vidolin on live electronics and Massimo Cacciari, curator of the texts, participated in the legendary original production. With them, important soloists complete the instrumental and vocal ensembles: Carlo Lazari on the viola, Michele Marco Rossi on the cello, Emiliano Amadori on the double bass; the voices of singers Rosaria Angotti, Livia Rado, Chiara Osella, Katarzyna Otczyk, Marco Rencinai, and the narrating voices of Sofia Pozdniakova and Jacopo Giacomoni, in addition to the Coro del Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Special Project

Prometeo is being revived by La Biennale di Venezia on the centennial of the birth of the great Venetian composer Luigi Nono (29 January 1924), as a Special Project of the Historic Archive of the Contemporary Arts (ASAC) in collaboration with the Fondazione Archivio Luigi Nono, and with TBA21-Academy, the research centre of the Fundacin TBA21 which was responsible for the restoration of the Ocean Space Church of San Lorenzo.

The Fondazione Archivio Luigi Nono, furthermore, has reached an agreement with La Biennale di Venezia to transfer its material to the International Research Centre on Contemporary Arts of La Biennale, currently under construction at the Arsenale. Prometeo. Tragedia dellascolto is part of the process to enhance the transfer of the Luigi Nono Fonds, to be accompanied by a dedicated seminar.