2024 Pulitzer Prize Competition in Journalism Opens

WEBWIRE – Friday, December 15, 2023

The 2024 Pulitzer Prize competition in Journalism is now accepting submissions. This cycle recognizes work published in the 2023 calendar year. All entries must be received by the January 25, 2024 deadline (at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time); a full list of all 15 Journalism categories is available here.

As a reminder, the 2024 Pulitzer Prize winners and nominated finalists in Journalism and the Books, Drama & Music categories will be announced on Monday, May 6, 2024.

While many entry rules remain unchanged, the websites of broadcast news organizations are now eligible for submission and the rules for the Photography categories have been revised. Our Submission Guidelines, Requirements and FAQs and the Technical Requirements delineate these important updates to the competition. Please read these documents thoroughly before preparing your submissions. You may also wish to consult the How to Enter page.

As a reminder:

The Editorial Cartooning category is now called Illustrated Reporting and Commentary. Expanded in 2021, it recognizes a distinguished portfolio of editorial cartoons or other illustrated work (still, animated, or both) characterized by political insight, editorial effectiveness, or public service value.

Expanded in 2021, it recognizes a distinguished portfolio of editorial cartoons or other illustrated work (still, animated, or both) characterized by political insight, editorial effectiveness, or public service value. The number of items that may be included in each entry also was changed in 2021. In the Public Service, Feature Photography, Breaking News Photography and Illustrated Reporting and Commentary categories, the maximum number of items that can be included is 15; for other prize categories, a maximum of seven items will be allowed per entry. Feature Writing will continue to allow a total of five items per entry.

In the Public Service, Feature Photography, Breaking News Photography and Illustrated Reporting and Commentary categories, the maximum number of items that can be included is 15; for other prize categories, a maximum of seven items will be allowed per entry. Feature Writing will continue to allow a total of five items per entry. Audio Reporting entries may not exceed a total of five hours of recorded material. Additional materials may be included in the supplemental file, though its up to jurors discretion whether to listen to them.

Additional materials may be included in the supplemental file, though its up to jurors discretion whether to listen to them. Complete transcripts for each Audio Reporting entry also are required. These must be submitted in a new uploader in the entry. You will not be able to complete an entry in the category until the transcript file is furnished. As noted above, Audio Reporting entries may not exceed a total of five hours of recorded material.

These must be submitted in a new uploader in the entry. You will not be able to complete an entry in the category until the transcript file is furnished. Besides corrections, any significant revisions to stories submitted as URLs made must be identified and summarized in the entry.

Again, please read the Journalism Submission Guidelines carefully as you prepare to submit your work. Failure to comply with these important prerequisites will delay entry approval.

Eligibility inquiries may be directed to pulitzer@pulitzer.org. Next week, the Pulitzer Office will close at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on December 22, reopening the morning of January 2.