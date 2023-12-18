REISE MOTOSPORTS ACCELERATE INTO THE CEAT INDIAN SUPERCROSS RACING LEAGUE WITH THE ACQUISITION OF A FRANCHISE TEAM

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) continues its momentum as it proudly announces the inclusion of Reise MotoSports, the sixth formidable team, in its much-anticipated inaugural season. Owned by Reise Moto, Reise MotoSports is set to add a new dimension to the high-octane world of Indian Supercross.

Launched under brand name “Reise” in November 2022, Reise Moto (owned by Mahansaria Group) has rapidly emerged as a game-changer in the Indian performance two-wheeler market. The company prides itself on introducing cutting-edge European technology and performance to the Indian landscape, setting new standards in the industry.

Reise Moto’s initial success with high-performance tyres, through their JV with Mitas, has paved the way for a broader product range. Reise Moto will soon be introducing range of riding gear, accessories & apparels from leading European brands for the Indian two-wheeler enthusiasts. This ensures riders across the country experience the perfect mix of style, safety, and performance.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the venture, Yogesh Mahansaria, MD of Reise Moto & Mahansaria Group said, “Since its inception, Reise has been an active participant and supporter of motorsports. In the last one year, we have participated with a pool of 50+ racers in 20 races and have achieved over 125+ podium finishes. The decision to launch our own racing team is the next logical step and aligns with our vision of fostering a deeper connection with the vibrant community of riders and enthusiasts.

Veer Patel, Director & Co-Founder at Supercross India Pvt Ltd., welcomed Reise MotoSports, stating, “The addition of Reise MotoSports brings another layer of excitement and expertise to our league. Reise Moto’s passion and dedication to motorsports align seamlessly with our mission to elevate the Indian Supercross Racing scene. We look forward to witnessing their contribution to the league’s success.”

With Reise MotoSports joining the league, the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League now boasts six dynamic teams, setting the stage for a thrilling inaugural season starting in January 2024. Fans can expect a fierce competition that promises to redefine the motorsports experience in India.

For further details on rider registration, the Player Auction, and the ISRL Season 1 schedule, please visit the official SXI website at https://indiansupercrossleague.com/.

ABOUT THE PROMOTERS:

Team Supercross India (SXI), the parent company of CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, is at the helm of a groundbreaking initiative led by former international racers, Veer Patel (a two-time national SX Champion), Eeshan Lokhande and Aashwin Lokhande. Drawing upon their extensive personal experience and unwavering passion for the sport, they have meticulously conceptualized, identified crucial gaps, and delivered a League that is set to redefine Supercross racing on a global scale. With their deep understanding of the sport and relentless pursuit of excellence, they are paving the way for a new era of Supercross that will captivate audiences worldwide.

ABOUT CEAT INDIAN SUPERCROSS RACING LEAGUE:

The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (CEAT ISRL) is the world’s first franchise-based Supercross league. This groundbreaking initiative is set to revolutionize the way sports are perceived in India. It is here to create a global extravaganza, an awe-inspiring spectacle that will captivate Indian spectators like never before. CEAT ISRL have signed up with athletes around the world to compete in a variety of formats and categories, pushing the limits of their skills and inspiring Indian riders to reach new heights. Prepare to be amazed as our stage performers break records with their charismatic engagement, adding an extra layer of excitement to this premier motorsport event. The league is committed to providing a safe and competitive environment for riders of all ages and skill levels. The league also believes in giving back to the community and partnering with local organizations to promote youth development and environmental sustainability.