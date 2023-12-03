Hong Kong – STL to visit Shanghai and Hangzhou

STL to visit Shanghai and Hangzhou **********************************



The Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Lam Sai-hung, will lead members of the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board (HKMPB) on a visit to Shanghai tomorrow (December 4) to participate in Marintec China.

Mr Lam and members of the HKMPB will attend the opening ceremony of the China Hong Kong Pavilion at Marintec China 2023 and visit various facilities, including an automated terminal. They will also promote Hong Kong’s maritime services to the local industry and explore co-operation opportunities.

On December 6, Mr Lam will depart for Hangzhou to inspect autonomous driving technology. During his visit to Shanghai and Hangzhou, he will meet with local government officials to exchange views on issues of mutual concern.

Mr Lam will return to Hong Kong in the evening on Thursday (December 7). During his absence, the Under Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Liu Chun-san, will be the Acting Secretary for Transport and Logistics.