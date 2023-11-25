Hong Kong – Road Safety Council 50th Anniversary Keep Your Cool Carnival to be held tomorrow

Road Safety Council 50th Anniversary Keep Your Cool Carnival to be held tomorrow ********************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Road Safety Council:



The Road Safety Council 50th Anniversary Keep Your Cool Carnival, organised by the Road Safety Council, will be held tomorrow (November 26) from 10am to 4.30pm at the HarbourChill, Wan Chai.



The opening ceremony will be held at the HarbourChill, Wan Chai at 10am. The Chairperson of the Road Safety Council and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) of the Hong Kong Police Force, Mr Joe Chow; the Chairperson of the Road Safety Research Committee and Deputy Commissioner for Transport (Planning and Technical Services), Mr Patrick Ho; and the Chairperson of the Road Safety Campaign Committee, Ms Karin Wong, will officiate at the ceremony. Safety Professional Driver Awards 2023 will be presented at the ceremony and there will also be a stage performance.



The Road Safety Council aims to enhance the road safety awareness of the public by inviting members of the public to participate in the event. There will be a series of Mr Safegg game booths, virtual reality games, an instant photo-shooting service and photo-taking zone to disseminate road safety messages to the public in a lively manner.