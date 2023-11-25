Clifton Reive Whitley Jr. Signed Copies of His Memoir “The Birth of a Radical” at the 2023 Printers Row Lit Fest

The Birth of a Radical is a memoir that recounts Clifton Reive Whitley Jr.s life from childhood to adulthood. His memoir is an excellent source of inspiration for younger readers.

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, November 24, 2023

ReadersMagnet hosted the book signing of Clifton Reive Whitley Jr. for his book The Birth of a Radical at the 2023 Printers Row Lit Fest.

Author Clifton Reive Whitley Jr. signed copies of his book The Birth of a Radical at the 2023 Printers Row Lit Fest on September 9, 2023 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The authors book signing session was made possible by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet and held at its exhibit booth, where readers flocked in and were delighted to receive signed copies of Mr. Cliftons enlightening book. The Printers Row Lit Fest ran from September 9 to 10, 2023, at Printers Row Park, South Loop, Chicago, Illinois.

The Printers Row Lit Fest is a community-based event for book lovers of all ages, featuring over 100 authors. It is the largest free outdoor literary event in the Midwest. The Chicago Tribune organizes the event.

The Birth of a Radical is a memoir that recounts Clifton Reive Whitley Jr.s life from childhood to adulthood. Despite being a semi-handicapped child, he eventually became a combat hero who was awarded with triple Bronze Stars. The book takes readers on a journey through American history as Whitley shares his experiences, from being a disenfranchised war veteran to becoming a vice-chairperson of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party.

In todays society, where social and racial inequality is at the forefront of many conversations, Whitleys story of defying societal norms can inspire readers. He is a man who has accomplished a lot, having served as a combat veteran, advisor to the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in Mississippi, and founding member of a catfish farming cooperative. Mr. Clifton was born into a farming family as one of ten children. His memoir is an excellent source of inspiration for younger readers.

Order a copy of The Birth of a Radical by Clifton Reive Whitley Jr., available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Author

Clifton Reive Whitley Jr. was born on April 13, 1933. He is 90 years old., and a former soldier. Clifton is a father of three – one girl and two boys-all married. He started writing in 2007 and decided to publish his first book in August 2018.