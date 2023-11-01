Hugo Coffee Roasters Brings Its Mission to Salt Lake City International Airport

Sip a Brew, Save a Pup: Hugo Coffee Roasters Lands at SLC International Airport with Its Mission-Driven Cafe

Travelers passing through Salt Lake City International Airport now have the delightful opportunity to not just enjoy a stellar cup of coffee, but also support a mission close to many hearts. Hugo Coffee Roasters, based in Park City, Utah, announced the opening of their newest cafe in the Salt Lake City International Airport’s Concourse A today.

Claudia McMullin, the proud owner of Hugo Coffee Roasters, shared her excitement, “Bringing Hugo Coffee to the SLC Airport is more than just about serving coffee. It’s about expanding our mission to save animals. Every traveler stopping by for a cup is not only getting a taste of our fantastic, fair-trade, organic brew, but they’re also becoming a part of our vision – to be the go-to coffee for animal lovers nationwide.”

Hugo Coffee Roasters stands out in the coffee world due to its dual commitment: creating exceptional coffee and supporting animal rescue organizations. Their ethos, “Coffee with a Paws,” embodies this dual mission. Every online purchase from Hugo directly supports small animal rescues throughout the nation, a mission they’re eager to amplify with their new airport location.

Situated in Concourse A, Hugo Coffee Roasters invites all travelers to join in their mission, savoring a coffee that not only satisfies taste buds but also the soul.

For more details about Hugo Coffee Roasters and their impactful mission, visit hugo.coffee.

About Hugo Coffee Roasters:

Hugo Coffee Roasters, based in Park City, Utah, is a unique coffee company with a heart. Their mission is simple yet profound: to save animals by selling fantastic, fair-trade, organic coffee. Every cup of Hugo Coffee means support for small animal rescues across the nation, making it the preferred choice for coffee aficionados with a passion for animals.

