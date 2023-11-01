Dana Choga unveils exclusive Diwali Party Starter box with delectable kebabs

Dana Choga, the celebrated culinary destination renowned for its exquisite Indian flavors, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Diwali Party Starter Box. This exclusive offering promises a culinary box filled with tantalizing flavors, perfect for adding an extra touch of festivity to your Diwali celebrations.

The Diwali Party Starter Box by Dana Choga brings an exciting array of delectable kebabs that cater to every palate. With an extensive selection of Veg and Non-Veg Tikka options, customers can indulge in a variety of tastes and textures. For the perfect customization, the Dual Box combines the best of both worlds, allowing patrons to savor a blend of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights.

Indulge in a gourmet delight with Dana Choga’s Veg Box, offering an exquisite selection at just ₹1190. Choose any four delectable options from our menu, including the succulent Paneer Tikka Shashlik, the aromatic Soya Afghani, the creamy Dahi Kebab, the flavorful Hara Kebab, and the zesty Soya Achari. Each bite is a burst of flavors, promising an unforgettable culinary experience that perfectly captures the essence of Diwali festivities.

Experience a carnivorous feast with Dana Choga’s Non-Veg Box, available at just ₹1490. Dive into the world of rich flavors by choosing any four tantalizing options from their menu, including the iconic Tandoori Chicken, the classic Chicken Tikka, the aromatic Lasooni Chicken Tikka, the velvety Malai Chicken Tikka, and the flavorful Chicken Seekh Kebab. Each dish is meticulously crafted to perfection, ensuring a culinary journey that captures the essence with every bite.

The Diwali Party Box is available for delivery only, making it a hassle-free choice for your festive celebrations. Orders can be placed from 25th October to 12th November, between 11 am to 11 pm, ensuring that you have ample time to plan your delightful Diwali gathering. Each box is expertly curated to serve six people, making it an ideal choice for both intimate family affairs and larger gatherings.

For those looking to elevate their Diwali feast, Dana Choga offers tempting add-ons such as Dum Biryani, Dal Makhani, and Kesari Phirni. These additional options provide an opportunity to further indulge in the rich and diverse flavors of Indian cuisine.Dana Choga extends a warm invitation this Diwali, welcoming guests to immerse themselves in the exquisite world of Indian kebabs. Elevating celebrations to unparalleled heights, the Diwali Party Starter Box is where tradition seamlessly merges with taste, and every bite introduces you with the festive spirit.