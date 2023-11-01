Hardbacon Releases Its Highly Anticipated Ranking of Best Banks in Canada

Hardbacon announces the release of its ranking of best banks in Canada.

Hardbacon, Canada’s top financial comparison platform, proudly announces the release of its ranking of best banks in Canada, aiming to assist Canadians in navigating through the vast banking options available.

As Canadians explore their banking options, which range from well-established institutions to innovative online banks, Hardbacon has meticulously researched and compiled a list of Canada’s top banks to guide consumers towards the banking options that most align with their financial needs.

Here are the top banks in Canada for 2023:

BMO – Exceptional for Newcomers with Comprehensive Financial Solutions

Scotiabank – A Beacon for Rewards and Loyalty Benefits

EQ Bank – A Premier Choice for High-Yield Savings

KOHO – An Inclusive Option for Individuals with Low Credit Scores

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) – Catering to Client Schedules with Extended Opening Hours

Coast Capital Savings – Leading in Social Impact and Community Support

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) – Specialized Services for Businesses

Tangerine Bank – Embodying Modern, Streamlined, and Efficient Online Banking

Banks play an integral role in managing, safeguarding, and optimizing an individual’s financial assets. Hardbacon’s comprehensive ranking delves into the unique offerings and features of each bank, providing Canadians with a resource to make informed decisions that cater to their financial needs and lifestyle.

“Navigating through the myriad of banking options can be a daunting task for Canadians. Hardbacon’s goal is to help Canadians find financial products that not only meet immediate transactional needs, but also align harmoniously with broader financial goals,” shared Julien Brault, CEO at Hardbacon.

For a detailed exploration of each bank and to determine which aligns most favorably with your financial needs and aspirations, visit hardbacon.ca.

About Hardbacon

Hardbacon is committed to helping Canadians make better financial decisions through its innovative fintech app, financial calculators, personal finance guides, and financial product comparison tools. Reaching more than 3 million Canadians on an annual basis through its app and website, Hardbacon has helped millions of users pick credit cards, bank accounts car insurance, and personal loans since its foundation in 2017.