Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cocaine worth about $12 million at airport (with photo)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected cocaine worth about $12 million at airport (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



​Hong Kong Customs yesterday (October 14) detected a passenger drug trafficking case at Hong Kong International Airport and seized about 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated market value of about $12 million.

A 51-year-old male passenger arrived in Hong Kong from Sint Maarten via Paris, France, yesterday. During customs clearance, Customs officers found the batch of suspected cocaine concealed inside the interlinings of the cushions and the back of his check-in electric wheelchair. The man was subsequently arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.

Following the resumption of normal travel and exchanges with the Mainland and other parts of the world, the number of visitors to Hong Kong has also been increasing steadily. Customs will continue to apply a risk assessment approach and focus on selecting passengers from high-risk regions for clearance to combat transnational drug trafficking activities.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002/).