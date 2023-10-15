Hong Kong – CAS holds 86th Recruits Passing-out Parade (with photos)

CAS holds 86th Recruits Passing-out Parade (with photos) ********************************************************



The Civil Aid Service (CAS) held the 86th Recruits Passing-out Parade at the CAS Headquarters today (October 15). The parade was reviewed by member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Dr Chuang Tze-cheung, and awards were presented to the outstanding recruits.

A total of 68 recruits from all walks of life including tertiary students of the Civil Defence Leadership Programme participated in the Parade, after which they will apply their knowledge and skills acquired to serve society.

Speaking at the Parade, Dr Chuang said that being a member of the CAS is not just about carrying out missions and maintaining order. It is also crucial to possess good morals and values. Patriotism and love for Hong Kong are the core elements of Hong Kong society and an essential foundation for the successful implementation of the “one country, two systems” principle. He also encouraged all recruits to unite and work hard, upholding the CAS pledge of “Provide Emergency Relief, Serve the Community” to wholeheartedly serve the public and contribute to society and the country.

The CAS Recruit Training Certificate Programme has been recognised under the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework as meeting the accreditation standards at Level 3 by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications. Graduates will be awarded the Certificate in Auxiliary Forces Basic Training (Civil Defence).

