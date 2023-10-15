Chico Native Daniel Rodríguez Opens Legal Norcal Law Firm to Serve Hometown Community

Daniel Rodríguez, a born-and-raised Chico native who grew up in nearby Hamilton City, has achieved his lifelong dream of becoming an attorney and opening his own law firm, Legal Norcal, in his hometown.

Mr. Rodríguez’s passion for law first sparked as a child when he witnessed injustices, including struggles his own father faced obtaining fair workers’ compensation. This passion grew as he interned at the Watsonville Law Center while pursuing his education.

Mr. Rodriguez became a licensed attorney in May 2017. While he initially focused on litigation, the passing of his maternal grandparents changed his way of thinking. Mr. Rodríguez and his immediate family went through the pain and struggle of dealing with the death of loved ones who died without estate plans. Mr. Rodríguez realized that everyone needs an estate plan in order to bring forth harmony after a loved one’s death and to preserve their wealth.

Mr. Rodríguez has never forgotten his roots. He actively volunteers within the community and mentors students from Hamilton Union High School. After gaining experience as an estate planning attorney for a few years and taking on cases, he decided to return to the community that shaped him and opened Legal Norcal in September 2022.

Driven By a Desire to Give Back

When asked what motivated him to open a firm in Chico, Rodríguez shared:

“I know that I wouldn’t have gotten as far as I did without super patient teachers, you know, in high school, elementary school, and also without the great program of Upward Bound at Chico State, so I want to provide the same high-caliber services that an attorney can give in a small town.”

Rodríguez is proud to now serve the community that gave him so much support in pursuing his dreams.

“It sometimes gets me teary-eyed to achieve this, but I think that this is just the first step,” he said. “Opening this firm feels like the toddler stage of my business owner journey. As an attorney, I’ve been practicing for a while, but this is an incredible new chapter! It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had.”

Of course, Mr. Rodríguez recognizes that his success would not have been possible without his family’s unwavering support, especially his parents.

“I am very proud of him, always having bigger goals. He talks to me and asks me [for my opinion] and I tell him hey man well I don’t know, you look at what’s best for you and then give it your all and keep moving forward,” said his father, Eleazar Rodríguez.

Guiding the Community Towards Their Dreams

Now that he’s running Legal Norcal, Rodríguez wants to pay forward the help he received by guiding others in Chico toward achieving their dreams.

“You don’t have to be perfect,” he advises. “Just start with desire, make a plan, and take it step-by-step.”

As part of this mission, Rodríguez offers free monthly seminars (English and Spanish) to the community on estate planning.

Rodríguez’s estate planning seminars cover topics like wills, trusts, asset protection, probate avoidance, estate taxes, and powers of attorney.

Past seminar attendee Ulises T. says, “Great experience at the seminar by Daniel. He provided a wealth of information to help make decisions. Daniel went above and beyond to [accommodate] the needs of my parents. My parents [and] I look forward to working with him.”

Legal Norcal’s seminars give Chico residents the knowledge they need to make sound estate plans that fulfill their wishes. Attendees receive a free one-hour consultation and a discount on legal services.

Making a True Impact for Clients

While starting his own firm has been a tremendous accomplishment, Rodríguez says his true achievement has been making a difference for his clients:

“The best part of being a lawyer is getting to assist great people in my community during difficult times. Whether helping a grieving family through probate or advising a small business owner on forming their company, I’m honored to put my skills to use guiding my neighbors in Chico.”

Rodríguez’s clients have certainly felt this commitment to their needs:

“Daniel demonstrated immense knowledge, professionalism, and attention to detail,” says client Juan D. “His excellent communication and ability to navigate complex legal matters provides real peace of mind.”

Another happy client, David E., says: “I honestly have nothing but good things to say about Daniel and his team. He helped me navigate one of the most stressful times of my life and made sure I was taken care of.”

From making himself available outside normal hours to meticulously explaining issues in simple terms, Rodríguez is dedicated to client satisfaction. It’s no wonder his clients agree they couldn’t have found better representation right in their hometown.

Legal Services Tailored to the Community

At Legal Norcal in Chico, Rodríguez provides legal services tailored to Chico residents and businesses.

Through estate planning, he helps clients create comprehensive plans to protect and distribute assets through instruments like wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and more. This helps ensure their final wishes are carried out and family members are provided for.

In trust administration and probate, Rodríguez handles transferring property from the deceased, navigating court processes, and resolving disputes between beneficiaries. He strives to make this difficult time as smooth as possible for grieving families.

For seniors and their families, Rodríguez assists with elder law planning, including Medi-Cal eligibility, long-term care planning, and avoiding financial abuse. He helps clients make the most out of retirement assets.

As a business lawyer, Rodríguez provides services like forming business entities, drafting contracts, negotiating deals, and complying with state regulations. He provides tailored guidance at every stage of the business lifecycle.

Rodríguez handles a wide range of additional legal needs. With his deep understanding of Chico and passion for helping neighbors, Rodríguez is ready to assist every step of the legal journey.

To learn more about Legal Norcal’s services or schedule a consultation, visit www.legalnorcal.com. Rodríguez and his team look forward to serving you.

About Legal Norcal

Legal Norcal, located at 110 Amber Grove Dr, Suite 110 in Chico, is an estate planning and business law firm founded by Daniel Rodríguez. The firm offers experienced legal counsel in the areas of business law, trust administration, probate, elder law, guardianship, estate planning, and other legal services. Their team is passionate about providing high-quality legal services tailored to the needs of Chico residents and small businesses.