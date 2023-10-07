Small Audiology Practice in Northeast Ohio Selected as One of Only 44 Practices in US to Fit Groundbreaking Tinnitus Treatment Device

Sounds of Life Hearing Center, a leading audiology practice in Northeast Ohio, announced today that they have been selected as one of only 44 practices in the United States to fit Lenire, a groundbreaking new tinnitus treatment device.

Lenire, which was approved by the FDA in April, 2023, is a non-invasive solution that has been shown to significantly reduce the severity of tinnitus. The device uses a unique “bimodal neuromodulation” by delivering simultaneous sound therapy and light electrical stimulation of the tip of the tongue. The patient participates in a treatment course and in as little as 12 weeks it can help to soothe the intensity and intrusiveness of their tinnitus.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as part of this elite group of audiology practices to offer Lenire as part of our patients’ treatment plans,” said Sarah Curtis, Au.D., founder and lead audiologist at Sounds of Life Hearing Center. “At Sounds of Life, we are committed to providing our patients with the highest quality audiology services and the most advanced treatments available, and we believe that Lenire can be a game-changer for many of our patients who suffer from tinnitus.”

The tinnitus treatment device is available now at Sounds of Life Hearing Center and appointments can be scheduled by calling (440) 579-4085 or by emailing tinnitus@soundsoflifehc.com. For more information about the device and the audiology services provided by Sounds of Life Hearing Center at please visit our website.