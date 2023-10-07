Under Contract in One Day

Just one day after being placed on the market, a stunning condominium at Ritz Carlton Beach Residences on Lido Key, Florida, went under contract with three competing cash offers. It was listed for $5,695,000 and sold at $6,025,000, the highest sales price at The Beach Residences in the past two years.

Representing the seller was The Kotaska Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group, led by Dennis Kotaska, a former builder and third generation broker whose family spans 100 years in home building and sales. The Realtor team includes James Lorenz, a former executive in the financial sector, and Terri Kotaska, a former builder sales director, each bringing a distinctive advantage to the marketing and sale of this spectacular property.

The sellers, who resided locally in the winter months and have owned properties on the Gulf Coast for many years, plan to spend more time traveling and with their family at their main residence.

Located at 1300 Benjamin Franklin Drive, Unit 1102, the 3,964-square-foot residence boasts expansive views of Lido Key Beach and the Gulf of Mexico, offering a perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living. This magnificent waterfront retreat features luxury appointments, upscale furnishings, three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a study, distinctive great room design, private entry elevator, two-car under-building parking and a 10′ x 33′ travertine balcony overlooking the glistening Gulf waters.

The luxurious Ritz Carlton Beach Residences offers 88 units, a 24-hour concierge and club with gathering room, billiards, theater, state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, spa, massage room, saunas, firepit, grills, and a dog run. An optional beach and spa membership is available.

Dennis has been practicing real estate in Florida since 1982, wife and partner Terri since 1992 and Jim Lorenz since 2013, offering extensive local knowledge and marketing expertise, leveraging RE/MAX resources to bring maximum exposure to every listing. Dennis’s grandfather and parents owned their own brokerage in suburban Chicago, Illinois, and Dennis earned his Illinois license in 1971.

The Kotaska Team is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239, and can be reached at (941) 815-6772 or 941-907-8207.

Website: https://www.SarasotaHousing.com.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company now offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.