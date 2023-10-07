Brooke Chase Associates Recruiting Team Continues to Expand

Veronica Salas is a dynamic and accomplished professional known for her outstanding contributions in recruitment, project management, and customer support. Her career highlights include successful recruitment roles at Express Employment and Weatherby Healthcare, where she demonstrated exceptional talent identification skills. Her previous roles with an international telecommunications firm included Sales Engineer, Product Manager, and Customer Support Manager.

In her role at Brooke Chase, Veronica is responsible for the identification, recruitment, evaluation, and placement of candidates, and works with other team members and with clients in the management of search assignments.

Veronica received her bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Nova Southeastern University and a master’s degree in Information Technology from the University of Phoenix. She is a Certified Project Manager.

About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. “We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.”

For additional information contact Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. at 941-479-6382 or jmcelmeel@brookechase.com.