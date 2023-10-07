Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Tin Sum (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Tin Sum (with photo) *************************************************************



Police today (October 7) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Tin Sum.

Ng Ming-tat, aged 38, went missing after he left his residence in Sha Kok Estate in April. His family made a report to Police on September 27.

He is about 1.7 metres tall, 60 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a pointed face with yellow complexion and short black hair. He was last seen in unknown clothing.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories South on 3661 1176 or 6383 4337 or email to rmpu-nts-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.