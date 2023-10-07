54th Annual USS AOTOS Award to honor Mark W. Barker, George Pasha, IV, and Adam Vocak

The traditional silver statuette of Christopher Columbus the first Admiral of the Ocean Sea will be presented at a gala dinner and dance on Friday, December 1, 2023, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. American seafarers will also be recognized for heroism and bravery during the event.

For more than half a century, the United Seamen’s Service has annually presented the AOTOS Award, widely regarded as the most prestigious accolade in the maritime sector. This award acknowledges exceptional contributions made by individuals and organizations towards the advancement of American seafarers and the United States’ maritime industry.

LTG Kenneth R. Wykle, USA, (Ret.), USS AOTOS Committee Chairman, noted, “We are proud to acknowledge the AOTOS awardees from the American maritime industry. Mark Barker has a strong sailing background in the trans-Atlantic trades and advocates for maritime interests at both state and national levels. George Pasha, IV has made significant contributions to the maritime industry, especially in the Hawaii market. Adam Vokac has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a dedication to protecting the rights of Merchant Mariners during his extensive M.E.B.A. career. They are an outstanding group of individuals who represent strength, leadership and commitment to the advancement of the American maritime industry.”

Proceeds from the AOTOS event benefit USS community services abroad for the U.S. merchant marine, seafarers of all nations, and U.S. government and military members overseas. For AOTOS 2023, David W. Heindel, President of the Seafarers International Union, will serve as Dinner Chairman. F. Anthony Naccarato of American Maritime Officers Service and Joseph J. Cox, Cox Maritime LLC will be serving as National Committee Co-Chairmen. USS is led by President Edward R. Morgan and Executive Director Roger T. Korner.

For inquiries regarding the gala, tickets, and advertising in the journal, please reach out to the USS AOTOS Coordinators Barbara Yeninas, Lisa Aurichio or June Chin at aotos ( @ ) bsya dot com or (732) 817-0400. To directly contact USS, kindly call (201) 369-1100.

