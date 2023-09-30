Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Wong Tai Sin (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Wong Tai Sin (with photo) ******************************************************************



Police today (September 29) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Wong Tai Sin.

Wong Shing-kwan, aged 48, went missing after he was last seen in Lower Wong Tai Sin Estate on May 14. His family made a report to Police on September 25.



He is about 1.65 metres tall, 60 kilograms in weight and of thin build. He has a pointed face with yellow complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a pair of black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of Kowloon East on 3661 0331 or email to rmpu-ke-2@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.