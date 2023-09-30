Bharti Foundation has been recognized as ‘India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2023’ consecutively for the second year

Empowering women through education and employment has been a steadfast commitment at Bharti Foundation. Being the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, the Foundation has always extended its efforts by bringing change through the work that they do, especially for females in rural India who have limited facilities in their ambit. Being a changemaker in the education sector, the Foundation has been persistently working towards cultivating a diverse workplace where women are empowered to make significant contributions to the organization’s growth and simultaneously excel in their careers. 76% females are employed as teachers in Foundation’s Satya Bharti Schools with 61% females in leadership roles. Moreover, quite a few Satya Bharti School (flagship program of Bharti Foundation) alumni have returned as teachers in the schools they have studied, setting examples in the community. This serves as a testimony to the fact that the Foundation has proved itself to be a beacon of support for the children through education.

Bharti Foundation is proud to have supported women, especially in the rural sector, through education, employment, and professional advancement opportunities. It has strong processes wrapped in fairness and transparency, providing them the opportunity to innovate and build entrepreneurial spirit. Recently, the Foundation has been recognized as ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2023’ by Great Place To Work®, a global authority on workplace culture and employee engagement. More than 80% women employees of the Foundation shared positive feedback about the organization in the Great Place to Work Survey.

In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 100 organizations have been recognized as ‘India’s Best WorkplacesTM for Women 2023’. These organizations particularly excel both in people practices and proactively work on building a High Trust Culture. This recognition, among other accolades highlight Bharti Foundation’s system efficiency, quality standards and its unwavering commitment towards creating a safe and conducive work environment, especially for women, leading to successful programs through which it has been able to impact lives of nearly 3 million children in rural India.