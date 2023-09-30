Hong Kong – SCST congratulates Hong Kong, China Delegation on winning four more medals in Asian Games

SCST congratulates Hong Kong, China Delegation on winning four more medals in Asian Games *****************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, today (September 29) congratulated the Hong Kong, China Delegation on winning four more medals at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou (Asian Games).



Mr Yeung said, “The Hong Kong, China team continued to claim triumph at the Asian Games. We applaud for them.”

The Hong Kong, China Delegation has so far won 36 medals, namely five golds, 13 silvers and 18 bronzes, at this Asian Games. The list of medals won today are as follows:



Silver medal

————–

Track cycling: Women’s Omnium

Lee Sze-wing



Bronze medal

—————

Fencing: Men’s Épée Team

Fong Hoi-sun, Ho Wai-hang, Ng Ho-tin, Lau Ho-fung



Squash: Men’s Team

Lau Tsz-kwan, Henry Leung, Tang Ming-hong, Wong Chi-him



Swimming: Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey, Stephanie Au, Natalie Kan, Tam Hoi-lam