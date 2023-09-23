Hong Kong – “Walk with Kids” stakeholder engagement event of Commission on Children held successfully at CS’ official residence (with photos/video)

“Walk with Kids” stakeholder engagement event of Commission on Children held successfully at CS’ official residence (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



The Chief Secretary for Administration and Chairperson of the Commission on Children (CoC), Mr Chan Kwok-ki, hosted about 40 primary school students at Victoria House this afternoon (September 23) at the “Walk with Kids” stakeholder engagement event of the CoC on the theme of harmony and cultural inclusion. They interacted with one another and celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival together.

Welcoming students at his official residence, Mr Chan said, “The CoC always attaches great importance to the development and well-being of children. It endeavours to work with different walks of life to build a caring society for children, enabling them to grow up healthily in a harmonious and inclusive environment. Meeting people or coming across things from different cultural backgrounds on campus or in daily life is an opportunity for mutual learning and exchanges. Children can broaden their horizons and learn how to build an inclusive culture.”

After ice-breaking activities, students were divided up to join such cultural activities as playing musical instruments, making artworks and dancing. Mr Chan chatted with students and appreciated their performances. They also made lanterns and enjoyed festive food together to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The event today was moderated by non-official members of the CoC. It is a stakeholder engagement event under the “Walk with Kids” thematic campaign of the CoC to promote understanding, respect and inclusion of children from different cultural backgrounds. The Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Ho Kai-ming, and the Acting Secretary for Education, Mr Sze Chun-fai, also attended.