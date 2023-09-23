“The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit” by Verna Clement will be Showcased at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, September 23, 2023

ReadersMagnet will feature “The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit: Best Friends Forever” by Verna Clement at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 18-22, 2023.

The childrens book The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit: Best Friends Forever by Verna Clement will be displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair. The book trade fair will occur on October 18-22, 2023, at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds, Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

The Frankfurt Book Fair, which is also known as Frankfurter Buchmesse, has attracted over 7,500 exhibitors from 100+ countries over the past 70 years. Since its conception, it has become a must-visit event for book lovers and writers alike.

The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit: Best Friends Forever is a wonderful childrens book filled with valuable life lessons and values that even adults can relate to. In this book, Verna Clement tells the story of a fish and a rabbit who meet unexpectedly in an ocean and find a strong bond through shared experiences and fun.

As the story goes, a fish and a rabbit, who share the same name and discover that they each have magical powers, embark on an adventure together. Along the way, they encounter challenges and have fun, but their journey ultimately helps other needy animals.

The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit is an essential read for kids aged 6-10. It will teach little readers about the importance of friendship, loyalty, and magic through its remarkable characters, who demonstrate the true essence of supporting one another through thick and thin. With her delightful book, Clement takes her readers on a magical journey full of endless possibilities and exciting adventures.

Order a copy of The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit: Best Friends Forever by Verna Clement on Amazon. Learn more about Verna and her works by visiting her website at https://dannyfishdannyrabbit.com/. Visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair to check out the books display.

Author

Verna Clement grew up in the Caribbean Islands. She inherited her fathers love of storytelling. After a successful entrepreneurial business in Trinidad, Verna started a new life as a nanny and author in New York City. She is fulfilling her dreams of writing magical adventure Stories to entertain and educate children on themes of friendship and loyalty.

The Adventures of Danny Fish and Danny Rabbit: Best Friends Forever

Author: Verna Clement

Genre: Childrens Book

Publisher: Self-Publishing

Published date: April 10, 2023