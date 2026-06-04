National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development launches the ‘Institute for Infrastructure Development’ to advance capacity building in Infrastructure Financing

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development announced the establishment of the Institute for Infrastructure Development (IID), a dedicated institution that will serve as a comprehensive centre for knowledge dissemination, capacity building, and skill development across the infrastructure financing ecosystem.

The Institute was inaugurated by Smt. Monisha Chakraborty, Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Department of Supervision, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the presence of senior officials of the Institution. IID is conceptualized to address credit flow issues in the infrastructure sector, underscoring the critical need for a structured institutional mechanism to impart specialized knowledge, enhance technical capabilities, and establish standardized best practices across stakeholders. The establishment of IID in Mumbai was led by Mr. Sanjev Vaid, CHRO, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development.

The Institute has partnered with National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) to launch the first programme on Project and Infrastructure Finance. This week-long programme will cover critical aspects including entity appraisal, financial viability, environmental considerations, sector-specific financial appraisal, post-disbursement monitoring among others. The inaugural programme witnessed the participation of 47 professionals from various banks and infrastructure financing institutions.

Going forward, the Institute will introduce specialised courses for State Authorities and Urban Local Bodies to strengthen institutional capabilities in project report preparation, financial structuring, compliance and investor engagement.

Mr. Rajkiran Rai G., Managing Director, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development “The launch of the Institute for Infrastructure Development marks a significant milestone in strengthening India’s infrastructure financing ecosystem. By creating a structured platform for knowledge and skill development, we aim to empower stakeholders to drive sustainable and efficient infrastructure growth. I take this opportunity to extend sincere appreciation to the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) for their invaluable efforts in curating the inaugural programme of the Institute. Our vision is to position the Institute for Infrastructure Development as a Centre of Excellence that will drive capacity building, enhance capabilities and foster thought leadership in the infrastructure sector.”

Smt. Monisha Chakraborty, Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Department of Supervision, Reserve Bank of India added “Infrastructure financing stands as a cornerstone of India’s development and the launch of this Institute comes at a pivotal moment. By bringing together the expertise of financial institutions, academia, and industry, the Institute will create an inclusive platform for learning, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. Through this initiative best practices will be reinforced, technical capabilities will be continuously enhanced, and the overall infrastructure financing ecosystem will be further strengthened.”