PayMe Inaugurates Its First Offline Branch in Gorakhpur after Delhi NCR,  Strengthens Credit Access with LAP and Personal Loans

PayMe, an RBI-registered NBFC and emerging Indian fintech platform, today inaugurated its first offline branch in Gorakhpur after Delhi NCR, marking a significant milestone in the companyʼs expansion journey and its commitment to improving access to formal credit. Through its offline branch, PayMe will offer Loan Against Property LAP of up to ₹20 lakh, accepting both residential and commercial properties, including owned and rented assets, enabling a broader borrower base to unlock secured credit. LAP products will be available with flexible tenures ranging from 3 to 10 years. In addition, the branch will offer Personal Loans of up to ₹5 lakh, aimed at addressing the credit needs of salaried individuals, retailers, and micro and small business owners who often face challenges in accessing timely and structured financing.

The offline expansion complements PayMeʼs broader digital ecosystem, which includes secured and unsecured lending products, along with SaaS-based fintech solutions offered through its technology arm, Huey Tech. By combining technology-led underwriting with on-ground customer engagement, PayMe aims to deliver faster, more transparent, and personalised lending experiences

Commenting on the launch, Mahesh Shukla, Founder and CEO, PayMe, said, ”Gorakhpur is my hometown, and opening an offline office here is a deeply personal milestone in PayMe’s growth journey. This city has always been close to my heart, and giving back to it is something I have long aspired to do. Building on the encouraging response we received in Noida, we remain committed to expanding access to responsible, technology-driven financial services. Gorakhpur is a key market for us, and our goal is to empower people here with credit solutions that are convenient, transparent, and inclusive.”